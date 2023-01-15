Jordan Clarkson to Nick Young: ‘Enjoy and get buckets’

MANILA, Philippines—If there’s one player who knows all about representing the Philippines and playing with former NBA veteran Nick Young, it’s Jordan Clarkson.

Clarkson and Young were teammates from 2014 to 2017 with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Fil-American guard also suited up for the Philippine national team in the fourth window of the Fiba World Cup Asia Qualifiers last August and the 2018 Asian Games.

Young has been tapped as one of the imports for the Charles Tiu-coached Strong Group, which will compete in the 32nd Dubai International Championship from January 27 to February 5.

The Utah Jazz star has no doubt that Young, who last played in the NBA during the 2018-19 season as a member of the Denver Nuggets, would be of big help to Strong Group.

“I hope he enjoys the country. I hope he has fun and get buckets. He’s going to be a big crowd favorite for sure,” said Clarkson of Young during an online press conference.

The 37-year-old Young arrived in the country last Monday along with former NBA player Shabazz Muhammad.

“I will just tell him to enjoy the country. Nick is like a big brother to me. He’s been with me since my rookie year,” Clarkson said.

Joining Young and Muhammad are Jerom Lastimosa, Will Gozum, Migs Oczon, Justine Baltazar and Ange Kouame.

Tiu steered Mighty Sports to a title in the 2020 edition of the tournament.

