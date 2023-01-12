Joshua Munzon sent to NorthPort as PBA approves trade

MANILA, Philippines–The PBA on Thursday finally approved the trade that sent Terrafirma sophomore Joshua Munzon to NorthPort.
Munzon officially became a member of the Batang Pier squad in exchange for Kevin Ferrer under a revised deal which was given the green light by the league’s trade committee.
Both teams initially agreed sending Munzon and rookie Javi Gomez de Liano to NorthPort for Ferrer, MJ Ayaay and two future second round draft picks.
It’s the second time that Terrafirma traded a player it picked first overall in the draft after CJ Perez was moved to San Miguel Beer in Jan. 2021.
Terrafirma also dealt its rights to choose first in the 2017 draft to San Miguel, which went on to select Christian Standhardinger.
Munzon leaves Terrafirma after four conferences since being chosen first in 2021 and was seen as Perez’s successor as the team’s main offensive weapon.
But the former Asean Basketball League and Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 mainstay saw his scoring dip from 19.0 points in the 2021-22 Governors’ Cup to 8.8 points in this season’s Commissioner’s Cup.
Ferrer will play for his third team after playing the past four seasons with NorthPort. He was chosen in the special Gilas Pilipinas round by Barangay Ginebra in 2016.
