June Roshni Lobo Unveils My Father's Earthen Vessel — a Soulful Tribute to Love, Legacy and Memory

Writer and creative professional June Roshni Lobo unveiled her deeply personal debut, My Father’s Earthen Vessel, at an intimate evening at Title Waves, Bandra West. The launch was honoured by singer, author, & actress, who is popularly known for her role in ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’ Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Madhoo, Shah (Actress known for iconic performances in Roja and Phool Aur Kaante) & Indrani Malkani. Chairman Trustee. V Citizens Action Network (VCAN) and created a warm, nostalgic atmosphere that perfectly suited the book’s themes.

From L To R: Actress Madhoo Shah, Indrani Malkani, June Roshni Lobo & Suchitra Krishnamoorthi at the book launch of My Father’s Earthen Vessel

My Father’s Earthen Vessel is a lyrical meditation on the father–child bond, a gentle, evocative exploration of love, loss and inheritance. Moving between prose and poetry, June traces the small, everyday moments that form a life’s worth of memory: the silent strengths, the habits that linger, and the tender rituals that keep a presence alive.

Speaking at the launch, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi said, “Supporting this book today feels deeply personal. As someone who has always been a father’s girl, I connected instantly with June’s theme and the emotional honesty in her writing. In a world where being an author takes immense courage, with rewards that are more soulful than material, her work stands out for its sincerity and heart. The parts I read moved me, because they speak to how our parents shape us long after they’re gone. I’m truly happy to be here and to celebrate this beautiful tribute.”

Madhoo Shah said, “I’m honoured to be part of this launch. When Shobha shared the synopsis of My Father’s Earthen Vessel, I immediately connected with its themes of discipline, resilience and the quiet strength we inherit from our parents. These are values that have shaped my own journey as an artist. In a world driven by constant validation, this book is a reminder of the grounding forces that keep us focused, committed and true to our craft. I’m grateful to support a work that speaks so meaningfully to the professional and personal foundations that guide us all.”

Indrani Malkani added further, “Curiosity brought me here this evening, the name June and the name Roshni instantly struck a personal chord. And when I spoke to the author early this morning, I felt an immediate connection to the spirit of the book. As someone who works closely with communities and believes deeply in values passed down through generations, the theme of a daughter’s relationship with her father resonated strongly with me. Our fathers shape our conscience, our courage and the way we serve the world. This book is a heartfelt reminder of those roots, and I’m glad to stand here in support of it.”

June Roshni Lobo shared, “We were raised to understand the value of gratitude, to recognise the people, moments and lessons that shape us. And that is the essence I wanted to express today while speaking about My Father’s Earthen Vessel. The book is a reminder of how our upbringing, especially the values passed down by our parents, quietly guide us through life. I’m grateful to have been part of this moment and to honour a story built on love, memory and heartfelt gratitude.”

The evening unfolded with heartfelt readings, reflections, and warm exchanges, as guests resonated with the universal emotions that the book evokes. The atmosphere at Title Waves was intimate and moving, a celebration of family, memory, and the stories that live on within us.

With its lyrical voice and universal appeal, My Father’s Earthen Vessel stands as a timeless reminder that love, like clay, can be shaped, broken, and remade, yet never truly lost.

About the Author

June Roshni Lobo is a writer and creative professional whose work explores memory, belonging and emotional inheritance. My Father’s Earthen Vessel is her debut book.