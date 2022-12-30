Justine Baltazar negotiating with KBL team after Japan stint

MANILA, Philippines — After a brief stint in the Japan B.League, Justine Baltazar is likely headed to the Korean Basketball League (KBL) next.

Pampanga team consultant Allan Trinidad said that Baltazar is currently negotiating with a KBL team with his stint with the G Lanterns in the Pilipinas Super League only a pitstop.

“Inaayos niya muna yung kontrata niya sa Korea. Habang hindi pa naaayos, lalaro muna sa atin,” said Trinidad during the halftime interview of their match against San Pedro last Thursday at Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando.

(He is working on his contract in Korea. But while it is being ironed out, he will play for us [G Lanterns] first.)

Baltazar’s camp has yet to divulge the KBL team he is currently negotiating with.

The former La Salle star mutually parted ways with the Hiroshima Dragonflies last week as he only saw limited action with a total of 13:36 minutes of playing time in eight games, where only tallied two points, one rebound, one assist, and one steal.

On Tuesday, the PSL announced that Baltazar will be part of the G Lanterns’ roster. Although he missed the first two games, Pampanga beat San Pedro and Quezon City to open its Pro Division Second Conference Dumper Cup.

Trinidad understood that the Gilas Pilipinas forward wanted to spend more time with his family first before he solidifies Pampanga’s roster once he plays in January.

“Nakiusap muna si Justine na magconcentrate muna sa pamilya niya nitong two games. Hopefully, sa January makalaro na before magpunta ng Korea,” he said.

(Justine requested to concentrate on his family first during our first two games. Hopefully, he will play in January before he flies to Korea.)

Once he officially becomes an import in the KBL, Baltazar will join RJ Abarrientos, Rhenz Abando, SJ Belangel, Ethan Alvano, and Justine Gutang as well as Dave Ildefonso, who is set to join the Suwon KT Sonicboom.

