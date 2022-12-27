Justine Baltazar set for Pampanga debut in PSL after Japan B.League release

MANILA, Philippines — Justine Baltazar is set for his homecoming with the Pampanga Giant Lanterns in the Pilipinas Super League a week after he was released by the Japan B.League.

The PSL on Tuesday announced that the former La Salle star will play for his home province in the Second Conference of the Pro Division Dumper Cup

“He is here. Proud son of Pampanga Justine Baltazar is ready to make his G Lanterns debut on Wednesday,” the league posted. “And Balti can’t wait to see all of you at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center.”

Baltazar could make his debut when the Giant Lanterns battle the San Pedro Laguna-ARS Warriors on Wednesday in San Fernando.

Pampanga will play back-to-back games, facing the Quezon City Beacons on Thursday.

Baltazar and the Hiroshima Dragonflies mutually parted ways last week.

The Gilas Pilipinas forward played sparingly with a total of 13:36 minutes of playing time in eight games, where only tallied two points, one rebound, one assist, and one steal.

Days before the 2022 PBA Rookie Draft, Baltazar pulled out to take his act to the B.League.

Baltazar last played in the country during the UAAP Season 84, when La Salle lost to eventual champion University of the Philippines in a do-or-die Final Four game last May.

He also led the Pampanga Delta in ruling the National Basketball League-Pilipinas, where he was named the Finals MVP last June.

