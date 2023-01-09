Kai Sotto flourishing as starter for Adelaide 36ers

MANILA, Philippines—Kai Sotto has been thriving as a starter for the Adelaide 36ers in Australia’s 2022-23 National Basketball League season.

In seven consecutive starts, Sotto has provided significant contributions for the 36ers, averaging 9.2 points and 5.7 rebounds.

The 7-foot-3 Filipino center stressed his willingness to embrace any role for the benefit of Adelaide’s success.

“I’m always staying ready for all the opportunities my coaches give me,” Sotto said on the team website.

“Every practice and every game I get to have I show my teammates can rely on me. So, I’m always staying ready.”

Sotto matched his season-high of 16 points on top of five rebounds and two blocks in Adelaide’s 85-83 loss to the New Zealand Breakers on Sunday at Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

The 20-year-old Gilas Pilipinas mainstay said making full use of his size, especially on the defensive end has been the key to his steady play.

“That’s my primary role on this team with my size, it’s the first thing I think of when I step on the court is to have that impact defensively and everything else will follow,” Sotto said.

The move to insert Sotto in the starting lineup has led to Adelaide winning five of its last seven games for an 11-10 slate.

The 36ers go for a bounce-back win when they visit the Tasmania JackJumpers (11-10) on Thursday.

