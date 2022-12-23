MANILA, Philippines—In terms of popularity and reach in the Philippines, Kai Sotto could be compared to Yao Ming’s in China.

Adelaide 36ers coach CJ Bruton cited the similarity between Sotto and Yao in Episode 3 of Unrivalled, a documentary series by the NBL.

“Yao Ming is big over in China. Kai Sotto is the Philippines’ version of Yao Ming,” Bruton said.

Yao took the basketball world by storm after being selected first overall by the Houston Rockets in the 2002 NBA Draft.

The 7-foot-6 center was an eight-time NBA All-Star and led the Rockets to four playoff appearances before injuries shortened his career.

While Sotto is nowhere near Yao’s accomplishments, his popularity in his home country is undeniable.

The 20-year-old Sotto carried the hopes of millions of Filipinos on his shoulders when he declared for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Although he went undrafted, Sotto remained determined to become the first full-blooded Filipino to reach the NBA.

“Kai Sotto is a promising player when he puts it all together. He’s still learning,” Bruton said.

“He is going to keep evolving, keep developing, and he’s going to help us get to where we need to go.”

After the NBA Draft didn’t work out, Sotto returned for a second season with the 36ers.

“Not everyone gets drafted, but it’s not the end of the world. He talks the right way like most kids in this competition, but now you need to play the right way and do it for yourself,” said Bruton.

The Gilas Pilipinas slotman is averaging 6.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.7 blocks on only 11.8 minutes per game for Adelaide, which holds an 8-8 record.

