Array

Kai Sotto starts again, helps Adelaide win second straight game

By: admin

Date:


Kai Sotto Adelaide 36ers NBL

Photo from Kai Sotto’s Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto shone anew in his second straight game as a starter as the Adelaide 36ers took down the Tasmania JackJumpers, 93-82, in the 2022-23 Australia’s National Basketball League on Monday at Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

The 7-foot-3 center played a key role in the victory with nine points, three rebounds, two blocks, and one assist as Adelaide won back-to-back games.

Antonius Cleveland showed the way for the 20 points and 10 rebounds, as Anthony Drmic provided the spark from the bench with 16 points.

Sunday Dech chipped in 12 points, while Robert Franks had 11 points, five rebounds, and two assists.

The 36eres tied the JackJumpers’ record at 8-8, winning their second consecutive home game.

The 36ers unleashed a 24-7 run to end the game and tie the JackJumpers’ record.

Milton Doyle powered Tasmania with 18 points and six rebounds. Josh Magette had 13 points and six assists, while Isaac White added 12 markers.

Adelaide faces South East Melbourne Phoenix (11-7) on Christmas Eve next Saturday.

