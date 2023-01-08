Kai Sotto ties season-high in points in Adelaide 36ers loss

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto delivered 16 points but the Adelaide 36ers came up short against New Zealand Breakers, 85-83, in Australia’s 2022-23 National Basketball League season at Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

The Filipino center shone in his seventh consecutive start as he shot 8-of-12 from the field and tallied five rebounds and two blocks in 22 minutes of play.

The 7-foot-3 Sotto matched his season-high in points, which he also put up against the Breakers on November 20.

But his efforts went for naught anew as the visiting team reasserted their mastery of Adelaide following an 89-83 victory in their first meeting.

The 36ers fought their way back from a nine-point deficit, 85-76, with 3:25 remaining with Antonius Cleveland scoring the last four of their 7-0 run to cut the Breakers’ lead down to two, 85-83.

Anthony Drmic and Ian Clark, however, missed potential game-winning triples as Adelaide slid to an 11-10 record, failing to carry the momentum of its 103-95 win over the Illawarra Hawks last Friday.

Robert Franks led the 36ers with 20 points, 13 rebounds, and three steals. Cleveland had 18 points and five boards, while Clark also scored 16 points, grabbed five boards and dished out three assists off the bench.

Barry Brown Jr. and Jarrell Brantley powered New Zealand’s balanced attack with 16 and 15 points, respectively. The Breakers tightened their grip on the second seed with a 13-6 slate

Sotto and Adelaide try to bounce back when they visit the Tasmania JackJumpers (11-10) on Thursday.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next