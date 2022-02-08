February 8, 2022

KALAKRITI TROPHY unveiled by UDAAN Group

3 hours ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

By: M. Chakrabarti

Director Rinki Amar of UDDAN Group conceived a creative idea of awarding the Kalakars of different genres ranging from the celebs of the film industry, fashion, costume jewellery and nutrition to name a few, for their contribution to their respective industries, through Kalakriti Award.

Mrs. Amar made the announcement of Kalakriti Award and unveiled the Kalakriti Trophy in the presence of Tollywood celebs Sudipta Bannerjee, Sayantani Guhathakurta and model Sneha Ghosal at a press meet in Pan Asia International Banquet.

The Kalakriti Award ceremony will be held on 24th February 2022 at J. W. Marriot, Kolkata. Eminent personalities from Tollywood, Bollywood and a few dignitaries from Bangladesh will grace the occasion. 30 awards of different categories will be awarded to the awardees who have always glorified the industry in their respected fields.

Mahiyan Chakrabarti

See author's posts

More Stories

Patience and hardwork enhances Ayan’s debut in Tollywood

2 days ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Team Kolkata Thunderbolts launches with a bang for Volleyball Premiere League

6 days ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

International Conference of CA Students in Kolkata nearly after a decade

1 week ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Kolkata Medical College And Hospital: 10 kg tumor on the left side of the chest, success in complex surgery at Kolkata Medical

6 mins ago admin

Kolkata Medical College: Low blood sugar, finally found a 10 kg tumor in the woman’s chest! Bachal Calcutta Medical College

25 mins ago admin

positivity rate is lower than 2 percent in Bengal | After a long time, the infection rate dropped below 2 percent … – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin

KALAKRITI TROPHY unveiled by UDAAN Group

3 hours ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

high court reprehended head master in teacher transfer case – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin