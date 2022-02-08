KALAKRITI TROPHY unveiled by UDAAN Group

By: M. Chakrabarti

Director Rinki Amar of UDDAN Group conceived a creative idea of awarding the Kalakars of different genres ranging from the celebs of the film industry, fashion, costume jewellery and nutrition to name a few, for their contribution to their respective industries, through Kalakriti Award.

Mrs. Amar made the announcement of Kalakriti Award and unveiled the Kalakriti Trophy in the presence of Tollywood celebs Sudipta Bannerjee, Sayantani Guhathakurta and model Sneha Ghosal at a press meet in Pan Asia International Banquet.

The Kalakriti Award ceremony will be held on 24th February 2022 at J. W. Marriot, Kolkata. Eminent personalities from Tollywood, Bollywood and a few dignitaries from Bangladesh will grace the occasion. 30 awards of different categories will be awarded to the awardees who have always glorified the industry in their respected fields.