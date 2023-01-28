KBL: Ethan Alvano fuels Wonju win, SJ Belangel’s Daegu suffers overtime loss

Ethan Alvano #17 and the Wonju DB Promy in the Korean Basketball League (KBL). –KBL PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines—Ethan Alvano came up big in Wonju DB Promy’s 89-73 win against Jeonju KCC Egis in the Korean Basketball League at Wonju General Gymnasium on Saturday.

Alvano, as a starter, tallied 15 points, four assists and three rebounds while having 25 minutes of play for Wonju.

Kim Hyun-Ho, Kim Jong-Gyu and Dewan Hernandez all scored 12 markers in the win that put DB Promy to a 16-20 record.

SJ Belangel and Daegu, however, dropped a heartbreaker against the Seoul SK Knights in overtime, 118-116, at Jamsil Student Gymnasium.

Belangel, who also cracked the starting five for KOGAS Pegasus, was the second-leading scorer in the loss With 22 markers built on four triples. He also chipped in five dimes and four boards.

Lee Dae-Sung’s 30-piece was not enough for Daegu, as they dropped to a 13-21 slate in the ninth spot, just above the Seoul Samsung Thunders.

Rhenz Abando, meanwhile, continued to sit out for Anyang in its close loss against Changwon LG Sakers, 68-63, at Changwon Gymnasium.

Justin Gutang barely had any impact in the victory with only two points and four rebounds but his Changwon squad crept closer to league-leaders KGC with 21 wins and 13 losses.

Byun Joon-Hyung scored 21 in the Anyang defeat which puts them in a shaky position in the top spot. They now hold a 23-11 card.

