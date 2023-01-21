KBL: Ethan Alvano helps Wonju stop skid; Rhenz Abando misses Anyang loss

MANILA, Philippines—Ethan Alvano helped Wonju DB Promy get back on track in the Korean Basketball League on Saturday at Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium.

Alvano finished with 12 points, three rebounds and two assists as Wonju nipped the Seoul Samsung Thunders, 85-82, to stop a two-game slide.

Kang Sang-Jae had the hot hand for Wonju with 22 points built on three triples to lift DB Promy to a 13-20 record.

Dave Ildefonso, meanwhile, is still looking for his role in Suwon’s rotation in the KT Sonicboom’s 76-73 loss to the Seoul SK Knights at Suwon KT Arena.

The former Ateneo standout logged 24 minutes but only finished with five points and two boards while turning the ball over three times. The Sonicboom slipped to a 14-18 record.

Jameel Warney went on a tear for Seoul with 23 points and 16 boards as the SK Knights upped their mark to 18-14.

Over at Goyang Gymnasium, Anyang KGC sorely missed the services of Rhenz Abando as they succumbed to the streaking Goyang Carrot Jumpers, 85-65.

Abando missed the game for Anyang, which drew 11 points and 12 rebounds from Omari Spellman. Byun Joon-Hyung tried to fill the void left by Abando by contributing 13 points.

Despite the setback, Anyang remained on top of the standings with a 22-10 slate

Jeon Sung-Hyun and Dedric Lawson had 23 points apiece for Goyang (18-15), which stretched its winning streak to five games.

