KBL: Ethan Alvano scores 19 but Wonju falls to Changwon

MANILA, Philippines—Ethan Alvano shone anew for Wonju DB Promy but Justin Gutang and the Changwon LG Sakers got the win, 76-74, in the Korean Basketball League on Friday at Changwon Gymnasium.
Alvano finished with a game-high 19 points to go along with four rebounds and five assists in the loss that put Wonju in a tie for seventh place with Suwon KT Sonicboom with a 16-21 record.
Gutang, on the other hand, was scoreless in five minutes of play.
Yoon Won-Sang powered the LG Sakers to the win with an 18-point performance to lift Changwon to a 24-13 slate.
On Thursday, the Sonicboom drew hefty contributions from Dave Ildefonso in their win over the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus, 88-84, at Suwon KT Arena.
The former Ateneo standout tallied 10 points, two boards and two assists as a starter for Suwon.
His ex-college teammate SJ Belangel, meanwhile, registered eight points and two boards in the Daegu (13-23) loss.
Rhenz Abando remained sidelined for league-leaders Anyang KGC (25-11) in their victory over the Jeonju KCC Egis, 83-81.
