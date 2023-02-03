KBL: Ethan Alvano scores 19 but Wonju falls to Changwon

Ethan Alvano. Photo from Wonju DB Promy

MANILA, Philippines—Ethan Alvano shone anew for Wonju DB Promy but Justin Gutang and the Changwon LG Sakers got the win, 76-74, in the Korean Basketball League on Friday at Changwon Gymnasium.

Alvano finished with a game-high 19 points to go along with four rebounds and five assists in the loss that put Wonju in a tie for seventh place with Suwon KT Sonicboom with a 16-21 record.

Gutang, on the other hand, was scoreless in five minutes of play.

Yoon Won-Sang powered the LG Sakers to the win with an 18-point performance to lift Changwon to a 24-13 slate.

On Thursday, the Sonicboom drew hefty contributions from Dave Ildefonso in their win over the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus, 88-84, at Suwon KT Arena.

The former Ateneo standout tallied 10 points, two boards and two assists as a starter for Suwon.

His ex-college teammate SJ Belangel, meanwhile, registered eight points and two boards in the Daegu (13-23) loss.

Rhenz Abando remained sidelined for league-leaders Anyang KGC (25-11) in their victory over the Jeonju KCC Egis, 83-81.

