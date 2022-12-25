MANILA, Philippines—Ethan Alvano helped Wonju DB Promy squeak past Seoul Samsung Thunders, 80-79, in the Korean Basketball League at Wonju Gymnasium on Saturday.

Alvano scattered 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals as DB Promy climbed to a 10-14 record.

Coming off a 30-point outing against defending champions Seoul SK Knights, Rhenz Abando failed to sustain his form as he struggled in another Anyang KGC loss on Saturday.

Anyang dropped its second straight game following a 79-73 defeat at the hands of the Changwon LG Sakers at Anyang Gymnasium.

Abando registered just two points, two rebounds, one assist and a steal as Anyang slid to 16-8.

Changwon has now won five in a row to improve to 15-9, just one-game behind Anyang for the top spot.

Justin Gutang did not play for Changwon for the second straight game.

Read Next