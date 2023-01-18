KBL: Ethan Alvano’s double-double for naught as Wonju bows to Changwon

MANILA, Philippines—Ethan Alvano’s heroics were not enough for Wonju DB Promy as they fell short against the Changwon LG Sakers, 82-81, in the Korean Basketball League at Wonju Gymnasium on Tuesday.

Alvano, as a starter, went perfect in two tries from the three-point line for a double-double of 14 points and 10 assists to go with two rebounds in the down-the-wire loss.

Dewan Hernandez also came up with a big performance for Wonju, scoring 16 with an efficient 6-for-8 shooting night but his DB Promy remained at the bottom of the standings with a 12-19 record. They have a chance to improve on Thursday as they face the Goyang Carrot Jumpers.

Justin Gutang also started for Changwon with 17 minutes of play and flirted with a double-double of eight markers and eight dimes as the LG Sakers stayed solid at the second seed with an 18-12 card.

Assem Marei had a dominant showing to complement Gutang’s output with 17 points and nine rebounds while Il-Jung Kim registered a game-high 18 markers.

Anyang KGC and Rhenz Abando, who had a stellar showing in the kBL All-Star festivities, are still atop the league with 22 wins and nine losses.

Filipino import Dave Ildefonso, on the other hand, is set to make his debut with the Suwon KT Sonicboom on Thursday against the Seoul Samsung Thunders.

