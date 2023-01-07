KBL: Ethan Alvano’s Wonju spoils RJ Abarrientos stellar showing for Ulsan

MANILA, Philippines—Ethan Alvano got the last laugh against RJ Abarrientos in Wonju DB Promy’s 94-90 win in the Korean Basketball League at Ulsan Dongcheon Gymnasium on Saturday.

Abarrientos had a better game, scoring 21 to go along with five assists and two rebounds but it was all for naught as Ulsan dropped to a 16-13 record. All seven of his field goals were made from the three-point area.

Alvano, on the other hand, tallied nine points, eight assists and three rebounds in the Wonju victory.

Dewan Hernandez and Kim Jong-Gyu scored 18 apiece for DB Promy, which improved to a 12-18 slate.

Over at Changwon Gymnasium, the LG Sakers were not able to defend home court as they fell to the Goyang Carrot Jumpers, 73-64.

Justin Gutang flirted with a double-double in a losing effort, registering eight markers and eight boards in a defeat that gave Changwon a 16-12 record.

Goyang remained in the middle of the pack with a 15-15 standing, gaining contributions from Dedric Lawson and Jeon Sung-Hyun in the win. Lawson and Jeon scored 27 and 21, respectively.

SJ Belangel, however, did not have an eventful Saturday afternoon in the KBL.

He sat out the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus’ 83-77 win against the Seoul Samsung Thunders at Daegu Gymnasium.

Daegu remains in the lower part of the rankings with 12 wins and 16 losses.

