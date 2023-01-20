KBL: Justin Gutang’s Changwon beats SJ Belangel’s Daegu anew

MANILA, Philippines—Justin Gutang’s Changwon got the better of SJ Belangel’s Daegu again, 69-64, in the Korean Basketball League at Changwon Gymnasium on Friday.

Gutang scored five points and had three assists for the LG Sakers while Belangel finished with eight points, two rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes of play for the Pegasus.went down to a 12-18 record.

Lee Jae-Do led Changwon, which extended its winning streak to three, with 18 points. The victory hiked the LG Sakers’ record to 19-12 just behind league-leading Anyang KGC (22-9).

Changwon also topped Daegu, 86-76, in their previous meeting last month where Gutang tallied 13 points and four assists.

Over at Ulsan Dongcheon Gymnasium, RJ Abarrientos didn’t have his usual scoring output but he still managed to contribute four points, six rebounds and seven assists to help Ulsan edge JeonJu, 66-64.

Gauge Prim powered Ulsan with a double-double performance of 19 points and 20 rebounds as the Mobis Phoebus improved to 18-14.

Ra Gun-ah also notched a double-double with 14 points and 12 boards for the KCC Egis, who dropped to 16-16.

