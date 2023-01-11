KBL: Rhenz Abando-led Anyang rolls past RJ Abarrientos, Ulsan

MANILA, Philippines—Rhenz Abando got the better of RJ Abarrientos as Anyang KGC trounced Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus, 100-86, in the 2022-23 Korean Basketball League season on Wednesday at Dongchun Gymnasium.

The former NCAA MVP out of Letran led Anyang’s assault as he poured in 20 points, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 30 minutes of playing time.

Abando, however, fouled out with still six minutes left and his team leading by as many as 29 points.

Oh Se-keun also came up big for the visiting Anyang with 18 points, six rebounds, and six assists, as Omari Spellman shot three triples to finish with 17 points on top of seven boards and three dimes.

Anyang hiked its league-leading record to 22-9 before the KBL All-Star Weekend, where Abando and Abarrientos will team up with SJ Belangel in the 3×3 event as Team Philippines battles Team KBL composed of Anyang’s Byeon Jun-hyung, Goyang Carrot Jumpers’ Lee Jung-hyun, and Seoul SK Knights’ Kim Sun-hyung.

The Filipino troika teamed up for Gilas Pilipinas in the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers last June 2021 in Clark.

Abarrientos was limited to six points as he shot just 2-of-9 from the three-point line but contributed four assists and three steals.

The former Far Eastern University guard will be the lone Asian import to play in the All-Star game.

Ulsan dropped to 17-14 despite Gaige Prim’s effort of 23 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block.

On Tuesday, Justin Gutang made the most of his limited minutes as Changwon LG Sakers dominated Seoul SK Knights, 85-61, at Jamsil Students Gymnasium.

Gutang had seven points, four assists, and a rebound in just 14 minutes of play as Changwon improved to 17-12 with Lee Jae-do showing the way with 19 points, four boards, and two assists.

Assem MaSrei powered the Sakers with 14 points, 19 boards, and seven dimes.

