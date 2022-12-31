KBL: Rhenz Abando limited anew but Anyang KGC beats RJ Abarrientos’ Ulsan

MANILA, Philippines — Rhenz Abando played sparingly anew but the Anyang KGC trounced RJ Abarrientos and the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus, 77-68, to earn their third straight win in the 2022-23 Korean Basketball League Season on Saturday at Dongchun Stadium.

Abando only saw action for 8 minutes and 34 seconds, tallying four points on 2-of-2 shooting on top of one rebound, one assist, and a block.

Former NBA player Omari Spellman, once again, led the balanced attack of Anyang with 16 points, 17 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks to tighten their hold of the league lead with an improved 19-8 record.

Moon Sung-gon and Byun Joon-Hyung combined for 5-of-10 three-point shooting to finish with 15 and 14 points, respectively. Oh Se-geun was also instrumental for Anyang with 13 points, five boards, two assists, one block, and a steal.

Abarrientos had 13 points on 2-of-8 shooting from deep and dished out seven assists and grabbed four rebounds but Ulsan suffered its second straight loss, sliding to the third seed with a 15-11 card.

The Gilas guard was coming off a 29-point explosion with seven treys last Tuesday, losing to Suwon, 101-91.

Gaige Prim lifted the Mobis Phoebus with 16 points and 12 rebounds only to lose their final game of the year.

Meanwhile, SJ Belangel was benched but Daegu KOGAS Pegasus finally ended a six-game skid with an 84-81 victory over Goyang Carrot Jumpers at Goyang Stadium.

The Pegasus displayed a collective effort with Lee Dae-sung erupting for 31 points on 4-of-4 shooting from deep on top of four rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Murphy Holloway posted a double-double of 23 points and 16 rebounds, while Shin Seung-min chipped in 11 markers, five boards, five assists, and two steals to end the woes of Daegu.

The Pegasus improved to an 11-16 record before ending the year 2022.

Goyang slid to an even 13-13 card in sixth place with Jeon Sung-hyun leading the way with 24 points from five treys.

Didrik Lawson had 20 points and 14 rebounds, while Jo Han-jin and Lee Jung-hyun added 13 each in their third straight defeat.

