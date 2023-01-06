KBL: Rhenz Abando limited in Anyang loss Suwon

Anyang KGC's Rhenz Abando (middle) in the Korean Basketball League. –KBL PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines—Suwon KT Sonicboom squeaked past Rhenz Abando and Anyang KGC, 85-83, in the Korean Basketball League at Anyang Indoor Gymnasium on Friday.

Rhenz Abando played just ten minutes in the loss and finished with a measly outing of three points and one assist.

Omari Spellman’s 22-point and five-rebound performance was not enough for Anyang as they tripped to a 20-9 record.

Suwon, on the other hand, notched its 13th season win in 28 games without incoming Filipino import Dave Ildefonso, whose debut in Korea was delayed due to requirements.

Han Hee-Won drained four buckets from the three-point area to collect 18 markers for the Sonicboom while Yang Hong-Seok came up with a huge double-double of 16 markers and 10 boards to win against the league’s top team.

Former PBA import Lester Prosper only played for eight minutes and scored five with two rebounds for Suwon,

Ildefonso will likely also miss their upcoming match against Jeonju KCC Egis, which also went down with a loss on Friday against the Seoul SK Knights, 78-70.

