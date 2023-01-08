KBL: Rhenz Abando, top team Anyang nip defending champion Seoul

admin
25Views
Read Time:2 Minute, 9 Second


Rhenz Abando Anyang

Rhenz Abando. Photo from Anyang KGC

MANILA, Philippines—Anyang KGC continued to show their dominance in the Korean Basketball League after overthrowing the Seoul SK Knights, 83-80, at Anyang Indoor Gymnasium on Sunday.

Anyang remained at the top of the standings with 21 wins and nine losses.

Rhenz Abando contributed big in the KGC win with 15 points on 2-of-2 from the three-point area, three rebounds and two assists.

Omari Spellman tallied a monster double-double with 29 points and 17 rebounds in the victory.

The Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus, on the other hand, defeated Suwon KT Sonicboom, 89-83, at Ulsan Dongchun Gymnasium.

RJ Abarrientos finished with 14 points built on three triples, four rebounds and five assists for Ulsan (17-13).

Gauge Prim continued to be Hyundai’s anchor in the paint with a 21-point, 14-rebound performance.

Suwon continued to miss Filipino import Dave Ildefonso’s services due to player registration issues.

Ha Yoongi nearly notched a double-double in a losing effort with 26 points and nine boards.

Former PBA import Lester Prosper also chipped in 13 points and six rebounds for Suwon, which tripped to a 13-16 card.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.




Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories