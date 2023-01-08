KBL: Rhenz Abando, top team Anyang nip defending champion Seoul

MANILA, Philippines—Anyang KGC continued to show their dominance in the Korean Basketball League after overthrowing the Seoul SK Knights, 83-80, at Anyang Indoor Gymnasium on Sunday.
Anyang remained at the top of the standings with 21 wins and nine losses.
Rhenz Abando contributed big in the KGC win with 15 points on 2-of-2 from the three-point area, three rebounds and two assists.
Omari Spellman tallied a monster double-double with 29 points and 17 rebounds in the victory.
The Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus, on the other hand, defeated Suwon KT Sonicboom, 89-83, at Ulsan Dongchun Gymnasium.
RJ Abarrientos finished with 14 points built on three triples, four rebounds and five assists for Ulsan (17-13).
Gauge Prim continued to be Hyundai’s anchor in the paint with a 21-point, 14-rebound performance.
Suwon continued to miss Filipino import Dave Ildefonso’s services due to player registration issues.
Ha Yoongi nearly notched a double-double in a losing effort with 26 points and nine boards.
Former PBA import Lester Prosper also chipped in 13 points and six rebounds for Suwon, which tripped to a 13-16 card.
