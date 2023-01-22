KBL: RJ Abarrientos boosts Ulsan win over SJ Belangel, Daegu

MANILA, Philippines—RJ Abarrientos powered the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus to a close win against SJ Belangel’s Daegu KOGAS Pegasus, 93-86, in the Korean Basketball League at Daegu Gymnasium on Sunday.
Abarrientos tallied 17 points, built on three triples, to go along with four assists and three rebounds as Ulsan solidified its hold of the third seed with 19 wins and 14 losses.
Belangel, on the other hand, registered nine points and three assists in a limited 18-minute stint as a starter as the KOGAS Pegasus stumbled to 12-19.
Justin Gutang and the Changwon LG Sakers, meanwhile, thrashed the Jeonju KCC Egis, 93-74, at Changwon Gymnasium.
Gutang was scoreless in 15 minutes of play but Lee Kwan-Hee picked up the slack with 17 markers and five dimes as the LG Sakers improved to 20-12 just behind Anyang KGC.
Anyang missed Rhenz Abando’s presence for the second straight game but still came out victorious against the Seoul Samsung Thunders, 91-66, at Anyang Indoor Gymnasium.
Omari Spellman continued his string of solid games, finishing with a double-double of 23 points and 13 boards.
