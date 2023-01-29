KBL: RJ Abarrientos heats up with four triples in Ulsan win

MANILA, Philippines—Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus turned to RJ Abarrientos in their win against the Seoul SK Knights, 79-65, in the Korean Basketball League at Ulsan Dongchun Gymnasium on Sunday.

Abarrientos, as a starter, finished with 20 points built on four triples while also tallying five rebounds and five assists in the process.

He played for 37 minutes and registered a 46.7 percent shooting clip as the Mobis Phoebus improved to 22-14.

Jameel Warney posted a double-double with 15 points and 18 rebounds in a losing effort for Seoul.

Justin Gutang and the Changwon LG Sakers got the better of Suwon KT Sonicboom and Dave Ildefonso, 81-80, at Suwon KT Arena.

Gutang only played for six minutes and finished with two markers but Assem Marei more than made up for it with 22 markers and nine boards.

Lee Jae-Do helped the LG Sakers improve to 22-13 with 19 of his own.

Ildefonso faced the same problem as Gutang, only having played seven minutes for a single point.

League leaders Anyang KGC, meanwhile, kept its strong grip on the first seed with a victory over the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus, 87-85, at Anyang Indoor Gymnasium.

Still without Filipino import Rhenz Abando, Anyang leaned on Byun Joon-Hyung and Oh Se-Geun to get the win with 26 and 18 points, respectively. KGC improved to a 24-11 slate.

SJ Belangel served as a spark plug off the bench, tallying nine markers and two steals as Daegu drops to the ninth spot with 13 wins and 22 losses.

