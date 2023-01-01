KBL: RJ Abarrientos, Ulsan bounce back vs Justin Gutang, Changwon

MANILA, Philippines — RJ Abarrientos only scored six points but Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus snapped a two-game skid with a 77-73 victory over Justin Gutang and the Changwon LG Sakers in the 2022-23 Korean Basketball League on Sunday at Changwon Gymnasium.

Abarrientos only shot 2-of-5 — fewer touches compared to his past games — but he contributed four rebounds and three assists as Ulsan started the New Year on a high note.

Seo Myeong-jin fired four triples to finish with 18 points on top of four assists and three rebounds, while Gaige Prim posted a double-double of 16 points and 13 boards to go with two blocks.

Jang Jae-seok also tallied 16 points, 11 rebounds, three steals, and two dimes as the Mobis Phoebus gained second place with an improved 16-11 record.

Gutang only scored two points for Changwon but he dished out seven assists and had three rebounds and two steals only for them to suffer their second consecutive loss, sliding to a 15-11 card in the third place.

Egyptian Assem Marei led the Sakers with 17 points and 15 rebounds. Lee Kwan-hee and Kim Joon-il chipped in 14 and 13 points, respectively. Lee Jae-do had 10 markers, six rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

Meanwhile, Wonju DB Promy also arrested a two-game skid as Ethan Alvano delivered an all-around game in their 102-90 victory over the Jeonju KCC Egis on Saturday at Wonju Gymnasium.

Alvano unloaded 19 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals to snap the four-game win streak of the visiting team.

Besides the Filipino import, Dewan Hernandez led Wonju with 20 points, eight boards, and two assists to end the year with a rousing win, rising to an 11-16 card.

Jeong Ho-young and Kim Jong-gyu scored 15 each, while Lennard Freeman dropped 12 markers and five rebounds for the home team.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 24 points and eight rebounds to lead Jeonju, which fell to a 13-14 record in fifth place.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next