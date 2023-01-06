KBL: RJ Abarrientos, Ulsan drop heartbreaker to Goyang

MANILA, Philippines—RJ Abarrientos and the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus absorbed a heartbreaking loss against the Goyang Carrot Jumpers, 80-77, in the Korean Basketball League at Goyang Gymnasium on Thursday.
The former Far Eastern University standout had a solid outing with 10 points, five assists, four steals and two rebounds in a losing effort.
Ulsan dropped to a 16-12 record, losing three out of its last four games.
Ethan Alvano continued to sit out in Wonju’s most recent bout due to flu.
His DB Promy swallowed another stinging defeat against the Seoul SK Knights, 97-63, after losing to them on Wednesday.
Alvano’s squad remains at the lower part of the standings with an 11-18 card.
The Changwon LG Sakers, on the other hand, leaped past the Seoul Samsung Thunders, 79-68, at Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium.
Justin Gutang produced efficiently for the Sakers with six markers, three boards, three dimes and two steals.
Lee Jae-Do powered Changwon to a 16-11 record with 19 markers and seven boards. Lee Gwan-Hee also chipped in 17 points and six rebounds in the win.
The Thunders, who are still awaiting the arrival of former B.League import and La Salle standout Justine Baltazar, tripped to a 10-19 slate.
