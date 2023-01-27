KBL: RJ Abarrientos, Ulsan make it four in a row

MANILA, Philippines—RJ Abarrientos struggled with only two points but dished out six assists as the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus beat the Seoul Samsung Thunder, 85-70, to earn their fourth straight win on Friday at Jamsil Arena.

Abarrientos was limited to 1-of-8 from the field, missing all his six shots from deep. Gaige Prim powered Ulsan with 24 points and 11 rebounds to rise to third place with a 21-14 record.

Jang Jae-seok and Lee Woo-seok also contributed to the Mobis Phoebus with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Seoul dropped its 12th straight game, reeling with a 10-25 card. Darral Willis was the lone bright spot for the Thunder with 26 points and eight boards.

Dave Ildefonso was benched in Suwon KT Sonicboom’s 90-76 victory over Goyang Carrot Jumpers at home.

Ha Yoon-gi showed the way for Suwon with a game-high 22 points, while Jarrod Jones 18 points on 3-of-4 shooting from deep to go with 13 rebounds, five assists, two blocks, and a steal.

Yang Hong-seok chipped in 16 points, 12 boards, and six dimes, as Kim Young-hwan added 10 markers to end KT Sonicboom’s two-game skid with an improved 15-19 record in seventh place.

Goyang suffered its second straight loss, falling to an 18-17 record in fifth place despite the efforts of Kim Kang-sun and Jeon Sung-hyun, who led the charge with 21 and 20 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, Ethan Alvano and the Wonju DB Promy notched their third straight win after clipping the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus, 71-65, in the Korean Basketball League at Wonju Sports Complex on Thursday.

Alvano was a huge boost for DB Promy (13-20) on both ends of the floor with 15 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.

SJ Belangel, on the other hand, posted six points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals for Daegu, which also totes a 13-20 card.

