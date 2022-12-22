KBL: SJ Belangel, Daegu lose 3rd straight game

MANILA, Philippines—Filipino guard SJ Belangel and the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus’ losing trend continued in the Korean Basketball League on Wednesday.

Daegu dropped its third consecutive game, falling to defending champions Seoul SK Knights, 78-73, at Daegu Gymnasium.

Belangel, the former Ateneo standout, came off the bench and scored 10 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field.

The Pegasus slipped to 10-13 for seventh place while the fifth-running Knights leveled their win-loss record to 12-12

Lee Dae-Sung paced Daegu with 20 points, five rebounds and six assists.

Jameel Warney powered Seoul with a near double-double performance of 18 points and nine boards.

