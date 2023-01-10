KBL: SJ Belangel non factor as Daegu bows to Goyang

MANILA, Philippines—SJ Belangel was silent in the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus’ defeat at the hands of the Goyang Carrot Jumpers, 87-76, in the Korean Basketball League at Goyang Gymnasium on Monday.
In only eight minutes of play, the former Ateneo standout scored just two points, sinking his only attempt from the field.
Lee Dae-Heon had 24 points in the Daegu loss that put the KOGAS Pegasus to a 12-17 slate
Lee Dae-Sung also chipped in 19 points, three rebounds and two assists in a losing effort.
Lee Jung-Hyun’s hot hands led Goyang to a 16-15 record, sinking nine triples for 31 markers in the victory. He also had five dimes and four boards.
Jeon Sung-Hyun also had an all-around game for the Carrot Jumpers with 20 points, five rebounds and four assists.
RELATED STORIEs
Read Next
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
THESE Flights From Delhi Are Delayed Due To Fog; Check List Here
[ad_1] Some flights (Delhi-Kathmandu, Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Shimla, Delhi-Dehradun, Delhi-Chandigarh-Kullu) are delayed due to fog and cold in the national capital. Image...
Breaking News LIVE: Following Recent Terror Attacks, CRPF Deploys Additional Troops In J&K
[ad_1] Breaking News LIVE Updates, January 10: In view of the recent terrorist attacks in the Rajouri district of Jammu...
Carl Tamayo to play in Japan B.League, leaves UP after 2 seasons
[ad_1] UP Fighting Maroons’ stalwart Carl Tamayo decides to play in Japan. –Photo by Tristan Tamayo/INQUIRER.net MANILA, Philippines—Carl Tamayo has...
BSEB Inter Exam 2024 Registrations with Late Fee Extended Till THIS Date
[ad_1] Earlier the BSEB had extended the application deadline for Bihar Board Inter Annual Exam 2024 with a late fee...
Prince Harry memoir, ‘Spare,’ released
[ad_1] While often affectionate about his family, particularly his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, Harry describes the breakdown in...
Ukraine-Russia war sees Bradley non-tanks enter the fray
[ad_1] Military Twitter has been ablaze for days debating whether the armed and armored vehicles the U.S. and its allies...
Average Rating