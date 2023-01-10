KBL: SJ Belangel non factor as Daegu bows to Goyang

SJ Belangel Daegu KOGAS Pegasus KBL

SJ Belangel. Photo from Daegu KOGAS Pegasus

MANILA, Philippines—SJ Belangel was silent in the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus’ defeat at the hands of the Goyang Carrot Jumpers, 87-76, in the Korean Basketball League at Goyang Gymnasium on Monday.

In only eight minutes of play, the former Ateneo standout scored just two points, sinking his only attempt from the field.

Lee Dae-Heon had 24 points in the Daegu loss that put the KOGAS Pegasus to a 12-17 slate

Lee Dae-Sung also chipped in 19 points, three rebounds and two assists in a losing effort.

Lee Jung-Hyun’s hot hands led Goyang to a 16-15 record, sinking nine triples for 31 markers in the victory. He also had five dimes and four boards.

Jeon Sung-Hyun also had an all-around game for the Carrot Jumpers with 20 points, five rebounds and four assists.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.




