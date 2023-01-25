KBL: SJ Belangel’s Daegu, RJ Abarrientos’ Ulsan pick up wins

MANILA, Philippines—The SJ Belangel and Daegu KOGAS Pegasus squeaked past Jeonju KCC Egis in the Korean Basketball League at Jeonju Gymnasium on Tuesday.

Belangel silently contributed to Daegu’s close win, tallying five points, three rebounds and two assists as his team improved to a 13-19 card.

Lee Dae-Sung continued to be the KOGAS Pegasus’ hero with a game-high 23 points built on three baskets from beyond the arc.

Ricardo Ratcliffe’s near double-double outing of nine markers and 14 rebounds was not enough to pull Jeonju out of the gutter.

RJ Abarrientos’ Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus, on the other hand, trounced Justin Gutang and the Changwon LG Sakers, 82-75, at Dongchun Gymnasium.

Abarrientos scored all six of his points from the charity stripe without sinking any of his four field goal attempts. He did, however, tally four assists and three steals on the defensive end for the Ulsan win.

Gutang was held scoreless in six minutes of play while former NBA veteran Dante Cunningham picked up the slack with 16 markers and five boards as Changwon tripped to a 20-13 card.

Gauge Prim’s double-double performance powered the Mobis Phoebus to a 20-14 slate as he finished with 24 points and 10 boards.

