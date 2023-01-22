KJ McDaniels, Meralco dominate the boards in lopsided win

MANILA, Philippines—Meralco import KJ McDaniels said dominating the rebounding department was one of the biggest factors in the Bolts’ win over Rain or Shine in the PBA Governors’ Cup opener on Sunday.

The Bolts blasted the Elasto Painters, 105-87, thanks to a 64-43 edge in rebounds with McDaniels grabbing a game-high 23 boards.

“This is our thing coming in: one guy goes, another one rotates and we have to come in and clean up for each other. As this conference goes on, you have to communicate with each other. That’s the main thing, communication,” said McDaniels at PhilSports Arena on Sunday.

“Once we communicated, it all worked out,” added McDaniels.

McDaniels also got it going offensively with 27 points on 52 percent shooting from the field.

Cliff Hodge also finished with double digits in rebounds with 13 on top of eight points.

“We were able to get defensive stops and get the rebounds. That’s very, very important,” said Meralco coach Norman Black.

“Rebounding will have to be a big part of our game. It’s the main reason why we brought KJ back. He’s a perimeter player but he plays inside and that’s exactly what we need.”

Meralco also feasted in the paint where it outscored Rain or Shine, 54-18.

