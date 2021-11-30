Kshitij of Delhi wins ICC RCGC Open Golf Championship 2021

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Kshitij Naveed Kaul of Delhi clinched his second title with an even-par 72 at the Rs. 40 lakh ICC RCGC Open Golf Championship 2021 Powered by Urbana played at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club (RCGC).

The 20-year-old Kaul (69-65-70-72), the overnight leader by one shot, maintained his hold at the top of the leaderboard through the day. He ended up with a tournament tally of 12-under 276 to prevail by one shot.

Gurugram’s Ankur Chadha (68-69-69-71) struck a 71 to move up one spot and finish a career-best second at 11-under 277.

Panchkula’s Angad Cheema (68-68-69-73) shot a 73 to drop one spot to third place at 10-under 278.

Local lad Sunit Chowrasia (71-68-71-70) had the best finish among the Kolkata golfers as he took fourth place at eight-under 280.

The Pro-Am Team Championship was won by the team representing Aluk Building Systems Private Limited.

The dignitaries in present in the prize presentation party were His Excellency Mr. Nakamura Yutaka, Consul General of Japan, Mr. Ajay Kumar Mishra, Chief Marketing, Industrial Products & Projects, TATA Steel, Mr. Prashant Jalan, Executive Committee Member, ICC, Mr. Rohan Ghosh, Captain, RCGC, His Excellency Mr. Nick Lowe, British Deputy High Commissioner and Mr. Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI.