Kuchina Foundation extends support and stands by the Rugby playing kids of Jungle Crows

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Kids in the winter Camp of Rugby by Jungle Crows

Kuchina Foundation partnered with the Jungle Crows and extended their support to the Winter Camp conducted during the Christmas which witnessed over one thousand kids taking part in a day in Kolkata Maidan in the game of rugby for training and practice. Kutchina foundation provided the players breakfast and made the festival times memorable.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Namit Bajoria, Director, Kutchina Foundation said that although Rugby is not so popular sport in India but seeing the talent and enthusiasm of the kids, Kuchina Foundation is pleased in taking a safe and enjoyable sporting experience to disadvantaged communities. He further said that, it’s just not a day and they would like to stand by the kids of Jungle Crows by lending them support whichever way they can.

This initiative by Kuchina Foundation will definitely have a huge impact in promoting Rugby in India along with Jungle Crow and this certainly deserves an applause.

Team Kuchina Foundation with Paul Walsh- founder of Jungle Crow