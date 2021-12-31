December 31, 2021

Kuchina Foundation extends support and stands by the Rugby playing kids of Jungle Crows

4 hours ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Kids in the winter Camp of Rugby by Jungle Crows

Kuchina Foundation partnered with the Jungle Crows and extended their support to the Winter Camp conducted during the Christmas which witnessed over one thousand kids taking part in a day in Kolkata Maidan in the game of rugby for training and practice. Kutchina foundation provided the players breakfast and made the festival times memorable.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Namit Bajoria, Director, Kutchina Foundation said that although Rugby is not so popular sport in India but seeing the talent and enthusiasm of the kids, Kuchina Foundation is pleased in taking a safe and enjoyable sporting experience to disadvantaged communities. He further said that, it’s just not a day and they would like to stand by the kids of Jungle Crows by lending them support whichever way they can.

This initiative by Kuchina Foundation will definitely have a huge impact in promoting Rugby in India along with Jungle Crow and this certainly deserves an applause.

Team Kuchina Foundation with Paul Walsh- founder of Jungle Crow

Mahiyan Chakrabarti

See author's posts

More Stories

ITC Sonar & ITC Royal Bengal is ready to celebrate New Year in spectacular style

1 day ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

ITC Sonar & ITC Royal Bengal present the ‘Art of Celebration’ paying a tribute to the cultural heritage of Bengal.

1 week ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Octa&Hammer launches all new Dimsum and Sushi menu at The India Story

2 weeks ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Kolkata Municipality announces 17 micro containment points, strict administration to prevent infection – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Corona in R Ahmed Dental College: Kolkata Corona situation is serious, and Ahmed Dental College affected 26!

2 hours ago admin

State orders to increase hospital beds like the first wave, the third wave is coming – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Kolkata New Year Party | Bengal Omicron Alert: 2021 Year End Party Big decision of the hotel association! If you don’t know, you will regret it today …

2 hours ago admin

Kuchina Foundation extends support and stands by the Rugby playing kids of Jungle Crows

4 hours ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti