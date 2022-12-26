First pick La Trouppei roared out front heading into the far turn on Sunday to rule the third leg of the Philippine Racing Commission (Philracom) Juvenile States series over an outclassed field at Metro Manila Turf Club in Malvar, Batangas.

The bay colt, expertly steered by the brilliant Kelvin Abobo, made his move just when pacesetters Keep Da Trick and Sweetie Giselle started to tire out, blasting out front heading into the final turn and never looking back to clock an impressive one minute and 26 seconds for the 1,400-meter race.

Early Boating checked in second, while Player Andri was third as La Trouppei clearly established himself as one of the Triple Crown favorites next year.

The victory also completed a sweep for Brigand, the 2022 Stallion of the Year, progenies in the series, giving the connections the P1,080,000 top prize out of the P1.8-million purse.

La Trouppei is trained by the seasoned Ruben Tupas.

Also during the day’s activities, the top 20 jockeys for 2022, led by Jesse Guce, John Alvin Guce and Oneal Cortez, were awarded their incentives, with Philracom chair Reli de Leon congratulating each of them.

“Congratulations to La Trouppei’s connections in winning the third leg of the Juvenile Stakes and also to all the top 20 jockeys who have showed their skill on the track. Next year, this will become bigger and we will also have an incentive for the top trainers,” De Leon said.

Read Next