LaLiga honors PBA, PFF as ‘heroes off the pitch’

The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA), Philippine Football Federation (PFF) and Gawad Kalinga were recognized by Spain’s top football league in an event held Thursday at Fairmont Hotel in Makati City.

La Liga honored the three organizations along with their partners during the Heroes Off the Pitch Awards for their charitable projects in various communities around the country.

Almudena Gomez, La Liga’s Philippine representative, led the staging of the event “that honors the outstanding achievements of individuals and organizations in the Philippine sports industry that contributed to giving back to the community.”

The PBA was hailed by La Liga for being the best community project in basketball after taking part in the refurbishment of the Daungan Cuatro Project in Navotas City with help from Tiktok and the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters.

The Pinay5 & Liga Eskwela endeavor ventured by the PFF with the Moran Foundation and MVP Sports Foundation got the nod in women’s football.

A check on the Moran Foundation’s website described the Liga Eskwela as a “program that encourages and supports underprivileged kids through sports, while at the same time helping develop futsal in public elementary schools throughout the Philippines.”

Gawad Kalinga’s Project Sports Lead: Climate Change Awareness Through Soccer with the United States Embassy received the best community project for men’s football.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial and Philippine Azkals legend James Younghusband were among the notable personalities that attended the awarding rites.





