LeBron becomes just second player in NBA to score 38,000 points

LeBron James became only the second player in NBA history to score 38,000 career points on Sunday as he inches closer to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time record.
James, playing in his 20th NBA season, needed 11 points to reach 38,000 points prior to the Los Angeles Lakers’ home game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
HISTORY MADE 👑
LeBron James becomes only the second player in NBA history to score 38,000 career points. pic.twitter.com/uqLckZ9LY0
— NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2023
He hit a mid-range jumper in the first quarter to move past the milestone.
The 38-year-old forward has averaged 29 points per game this season and is on course to break former Lakers center Abdul-Jabbar’s record of 38,387 points in the coming weeks.
RELATED STORIES
Read Next
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Over 91 Tech Firms Have Laid Off 24k Employees In January 2023
[ad_1] Home BusinessAmazon, Salesforce, Coinbase: Over 91 Tech Firms Have Laid Off 24k Employees In January 2023 Google is another...
Rishabh Pant Opens Up For First Time Since Horrific Car Accident; Fans Wish Speedy Recovery
[ad_1] Home SportsRishabh Pant Opens Up For First Time Since Horrific Car Accident; Fans Wish Speedy Recovery Rishabh Pant will...
UGC Extends Last Date to Seek Suggestions On Foreign University Campuses In India To Feb 3
[ad_1] Home EducationUGC Extends Last Date to Seek Suggestions On Foreign University Campuses In India To Feb 3 UGC Secretary...
Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown draws his first GOP challenger in key 2024 race
[ad_1] CLEVELAND — Matt Dolan, who lost a raucous Republican Senate primary in Ohio last year, will run again in...
From LIC AAO to Indian Navy SSC, Here’s A List Of Jobs To Apply For This Week
[ad_1] Home EducationJob Alert: From LIC AAO to Indian Navy SSC, Here’s A List Of Jobs To Apply For This...
Rishabh Pant First Reaction After Horrific Car Accident
[ad_1] Home SportsRishabh Pant’s First Reaction After Horrific Car Accident | See Tweet Rishabh Pant took to Twitter for the...
Average Rating