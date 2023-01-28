LeBron James jersey sells for whopping $3.7 million

NEW YORK – A game-worn jersey of basketball superstar LeBron James sold for $3.7 million at auction Friday, five times more than the previous record for one of his shirts.
The sale comes with interest even higher than usual in the 38-year-old LA Lakers icon as he nears the NBA’s all-time scoring record.
Sotheby’s in New York sold the jersey, which James wore while playing for the Miami Heat in their 2013 NBA finals game seven victory against the San Antonio Spurs.
It smashed the previous record of $630,000 for a James All-Star jersey worn in 2020.
Game-worn sports memorabilia is big business.
Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals jersey, which sold for $10.1 million in September 2022, is currently the most valuable such item.
Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” jersey sold for $9.3 million at Sotheby’s in London last year.
James needs just 178 points to eclipse Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s tally of 38,387 points, one of the most coveted and longstanding records in basketball.
Sotheby’s also sold a dress worn by the late Princess Diana for $604,800 Friday.
gsg
