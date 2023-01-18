Lebron Nieto leads Ateneo rout of UP in UAAP juniors’ basketball

MANILA, Philippines—Ateneo made easy work of University of the Philippines Integrated School, 109-64, in the UAAP Season 85 juniors basketball tournament at San Juan Arena on Wednesday.

After an abysmal showing in the Blue Eagles’ last game, Lebron Nieto exploded for 36 points to go along with 11 rebounds, four steals and three assists. Ports Porter also helped Ateneo enter the win column with 19 points.

Daryl Valdeavilla finished with 18 markers for UPIS.

Nazareth School of National University, meanwhile, remained unscathed after trouncing University of Santo Tomas, 84-58, behind Reinhard Jumamoy’s near double-double of 17 points and nine rebounds.

Two Bullpups, meanwhile, breached the double-double range with Aga Clarito registering 15 markers and 12 boards while Pervi Timbang got 13 and 10.

NSNU’s defense went to work as only two Tiger Cubs finished in double-digit scoring.

JP Pangilinan and James Jumao-as finished with 11 and 10 markers to their names, respectively.

De La Salle-Zobel continued its early struggles as it fell to a 78-60 defeat against Adamson.

Ryhle Melencio’s double-double was all for naught as he finished with 17 points and 12 boards.

The troika of Peter Rosillo, JR Abayon and Teabol Garcia powered the Baby Falcons with 14, 13 and 12 markers, respectively.

Far Eastern University opened the game day big with a lopsided win against University of the East, 116-80.

JR Pasaol covered all sides of the court as he tallied 27 points, seven dimes and four steals. Jedric Daa helped the Baby Tamaraws with 12 markers and nine rebounds.

Drei Gragasin’s 21-point outing was put to waste alongside Yuri Duque’s 20 as UE dropped its second straight game.

Get the hottest sports news straight into your inbox

Read Next