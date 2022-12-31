LeBron’s son Bronny James gets feature role in LA prep showcase

Bronny James, the 18-year-old prep school prodigy son of NBA superstar LeBron James, will feature in a high school showcase event next month in Los Angeles.
The Basketball Hall of Fame is presenting the Chosen-1’s Invitational on January 7 at the University of Southern California, a four-game event that includes teen James’s school, Sierra Canyon.
Nike and LeBron James are also partners in the event, which sends Sierra Canyon against Wheeler of Marietta, Georgia.
Arrinten Page and Isaiah Collier of Wheeler and Sierra Canyon’s Isaiah Elohim have already committed to play college basketball at USC.
Bronny James has not announced where he would play next season, but his famed father has indicated that he wants to play alongside his son in his rookie NBA campaign in two seasons.
Four-time NBA champion James would turn 40 in that season.
LeBron’s former high school, St. Vincent-St. Mary’s from Akron, Ohio, will face suburban Los Angeles team Mater Dei in the other boys’ game.
RELATED STORIES
Read Next
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Rishabh Pant Latest Health Update Anupam Kher Anil Kapoor Meet Indian Cricketer as Fans at Dehradun Hospital
[ad_1] Rishabh Pant Latest Health Update: Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor recently met the Indian cricketer as fans at Dehradun...
Rishabh Pant Undergoes Minor Plastic Surgery On Forehead After Horrific Car Accident
[ad_1] Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher on Saturday met Rishabh Pant who is recuperating at Max Hospital after...
Barbara Walters, News Pioneer And ‘The View’ Creator, Dies
[ad_1] Walters made headlines in 1976 as the first female network news anchor, with an unprecedented $1 million salary that...
KBL: Rhenz Abando limited anew but Anyang KGC beats RJ Abarrientos’ Ulsan
[ad_1] Anyang KGC’s Rhenz Abando. –KBL PHOTO MANILA, Philippines — Rhenz Abando played sparingly anew but the Anyang KGC trounced...
Days After ‘Mysterious’ Death Of 2 Russian Nationals In Odisha, Another Man Goes Missing
[ad_1] The man before disappearing was seen holding a placard asking for help and also stated that he was against...
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI dies at 95
[ad_1] Benedict was considered a dominant intellectual figure in Roman Catholicism as he moved toward more conservative positions in the...
Average Rating