Read Time: 26 Second





SINGAPORE – Following the death of Victoria Lee, her family have closed their United MMA Hawaii Gym in Waipahu. The gym was set up in 2013 by the parents, Singaporean Ken and his South Korean-Canadian wife Jewelz, to groom mixed martial arts (MMA) athletes and offered classes for adults and children in MMA and Brazilian […]

The post Lee family’s gym ‘permanently closed’ after Victoria’s death; ONE cancels fighter’s January 14 bout appeared first on Inquirer Sports.





Source link

About Post Author admin oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net https://www.thetimesofbengal.com