Letran’s Brent Paraiso sets sights on PBA after another championship

MANILA, Philippines—Brent Paraiso ended his collegiate career the way he started it by winning a championship.

Paraiso on Sunday helped Letran capture its third straight NCAA championship.

And after playing a vital role in the Knights’ latest title run, Paraiso has turned his attention to the PBA.

“Reaching the PBA has been my goal since I was a kid. So hopefully, it happens,” Paraiso said after Letran cruised to an 81-67 win over College of St. Benilde in Game 3 of the finals.

Paraiso bolstered his stock in his final season with the Knights, averaging 10.5 points, four rebounds and 2.5 assists and providing leadership.

The 24-year-old guard had 15 points, three rebounds and two assists in his final game.

“I started as a champion in my rookie year with La Salle then I ended as a champion again. It feels so good,” said Paraiso, who won a championship with La Salle as a rookie in the UAAP in 2017.

Paraiso also made the UAAP Finals in 2018 and 2019 with La Salle and University of Santo Tomas, respectively.

After the Sorsogon Bubble fiasco in 2020, Paraiso moved to Letran where he won two more championships.

His teammate King Caralipio, the newly-minted Finals MVP, also plans to join next year’s PBA Draft.

