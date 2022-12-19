Menu
Search
Array

Letran’s Brent Paraiso sets sights on PBA after another championship

By: admin

Date:


Brent Paraiso Letran Knights NCAA Finals

Letran guard Brent Paraiso. NCAA PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines—Brent Paraiso ended his collegiate career the way he started it by winning a championship.

Paraiso on Sunday helped Letran capture its third straight NCAA championship.

And after playing a vital role in the Knights’ latest title run, Paraiso has turned his attention to the PBA.

“Reaching the PBA has been my goal since I was a kid. So hopefully, it happens,” Paraiso said after Letran cruised to an 81-67 win over College of St. Benilde in Game 3 of the finals.

Paraiso bolstered his stock in his final season with the Knights, averaging 10.5 points, four rebounds and 2.5 assists and providing leadership.

The 24-year-old guard had 15 points, three rebounds and two assists in his final game.

“I started as a champion in my rookie year with La Salle then I ended as a champion again. It feels so good,” said Paraiso, who won a championship with La Salle as a rookie in the UAAP in 2017.

Paraiso also made the UAAP Finals in 2018 and 2019 with La Salle and University of Santo Tomas, respectively.

After the Sorsogon Bubble fiasco in 2020, Paraiso moved to Letran where he won two more championships.

His teammate King Caralipio, the newly-minted Finals MVP, also plans to join next year’s PBA Draft.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.




Source link

Previous articleBigg Boss 16 MC Stan Takes a Dig at Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahars Relationship
Next article‘David Warner Should Consider Retiring From Longer Format’, Reckons Simon O’Donnell
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. TOB keeps you updated with everything happening in India and the world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of TOB is formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. TOB is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news.

The latest

© 2022 . All Rights Reserved. Made with Mag X News