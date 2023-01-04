LG’s Breeze earbuds want to read your brain to boost your sleep

How do you sleep at night? Whether you’re a pro at catching z’s or struggle to close your eyes each night, LG‘s latest set of earbuds promise to help. Dubbed the LG Breeze, these swanky earbuds read your brain in a quest to improve your sleep quality. And while they can’t quite sketch out your dreams, there is some serious science behind them.
Packed with an EEG sensor, the LG Breeze buds monitor your brain signals. From this, it’ll work out the frequencies in your brain, and adjust the music to match. What music? Well, there are 80 different sounds specifically composed to induce a sleep state in your brain. The EEG sensor will also get to work tracking your sleep stages through the night.
Thankfully, these buds are super lightweight, clocking in at just 6g each. It’ll help to make sleeping with earbuds less uncomfortable than it could be. Though, we imagine they’ll certainly still take some getting used to.
Other details on LG’s Breeze buds are scarce. They come sporting what looks like a rather swanky charging case without a lid. But beyond that, there’s no word on battery life, whether you can pump out your own tunes, pricing, or even availability. They’ll be showcased at CES, and we expect more information after the event. Hopefully, the Breeze earbuds make it out of our dreams.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Viral Video Man Withdraws Money From ATM But Puts It In Another Mans Pocket MUST Watch
[ad_1] In this hi-tech world, scammers have gone beyond using new technology and have resorted to the usual physical means...
Delhi Lifts Restrictions On Construction, Demolition Works As Air Quality Improves
[ad_1] Delhi Air Pollution Latest Update: The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 343 at 4...
NBA: Pelicans’ Zion Williamson out at least 3 weeks with hamstring injury
[ad_1] Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on during the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at...
India’s Sanju Samson Doubtful Starter Against Sri Lanka In 2nd T20I In Pune
[ad_1] Sanju Samson is reportedly having a niggle on his knee which he suffered while attempting a diving catch in...
LG’s svelte Gram laptops go big on power, small on size
[ad_1] If there’s one thing CES 2023 isn’t short on, it’s laptops. We’ve already seen a plethora of new notebooks...
This Tech Giant SACKS Hundreds of Employees. Deets Inside
[ad_1] The New Year will now be critical for ByteDance, as it faces political uncertainties amid national security concerns over...
Average Rating