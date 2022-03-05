March 5, 2022

‘Life Vitals’ launches India’s first Copper Coated Virus Killer Musk

14 mins ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

‘Life Vitals’, one of the largest mask manufacturers in India, an integral part of Shri Maa Group, was founded in 2020. It manufactures BFE and PFE tested, UV sterilized dust free masks, various range of 3-ply surgical mask, N-95 mask, PPE Kit, reusable cloth mask and related safety products.

The company recently launched India’s first Copper Coated Virus Killer Face Musk which is not only unique but also can create a revolution in the current pandemic situation. According to the company officials, ‘Life Vitals’ musk not only prevents virus to enter through it but its copper coated property kills the virus which comes into its contact.

The grand launch of the product was made recently in the esteemed presence of Dr. Kaushik Hazra, MBBS (Hons), DTCD(Chest), MD (Internal Medicine), Consultant Physician, Assistant Professor, Medicine; Dr.PragatiSinghal, MBBS MS (General Surgery), Fellowship in Surgical Oncology and Breast Oncoplasty (Tata Medical Center, Kolkata), Dr.SushmitaRoychowdhury, Director Pulmonology, Fortis HospitalAnandapur, Kolkata Pulmonology, Mr.Sajjan Bansal, Director, ShriMaa Group, Mr. Inderpal Singh Arora, Director, Life Vitals and Actress Paoli Dam at Lalit Great Eastern, Kolkata.

‘Life Vitals’ Copper Coated Virus Killer Face Musks are now available in the market in the pack of 5 musks which costs INR 299.

Mahiyan Chakrabarti

See author's posts

More Stories

The Yellow Turtle hosted Zero Discrimination Day

3 days ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

BeethoSOL Ionized Healthy Water machines launch in Eastern India

4 days ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

‘Intrigue Home’- the luxury bath and bed linen store launches in Kolkata

7 days ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

‘Life Vitals’ launches India’s first Copper Coated Virus Killer Musk

14 mins ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

West Bengal Weather Forecast || There is no break in the rain after Durgapujo! Is the same situation in the next 48 hours? Learn …

56 mins ago admin

Mamata Banerjee Flight: Mamata Banerjee’s flight from Varanasi to Kolkata was disrupted! CM’s back injury

10 hours ago admin

Aircraft from Varanasi had a steep descend mid air before landing in Kolkata | Investigation orders – News18 Bangla

13 hours ago admin

Latest Forecast for upcoming 5 days on 4th March | Rain again in the spring farewell? The weather in the state is forecast for the next 5 days – News18 Bangla

13 hours ago admin