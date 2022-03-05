‘Life Vitals’ launches India’s first Copper Coated Virus Killer Musk

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

‘Life Vitals’, one of the largest mask manufacturers in India, an integral part of Shri Maa Group, was founded in 2020. It manufactures BFE and PFE tested, UV sterilized dust free masks, various range of 3-ply surgical mask, N-95 mask, PPE Kit, reusable cloth mask and related safety products.

The company recently launched India’s first Copper Coated Virus Killer Face Musk which is not only unique but also can create a revolution in the current pandemic situation. According to the company officials, ‘Life Vitals’ musk not only prevents virus to enter through it but its copper coated property kills the virus which comes into its contact.

The grand launch of the product was made recently in the esteemed presence of Dr. Kaushik Hazra, MBBS (Hons), DTCD(Chest), MD (Internal Medicine), Consultant Physician, Assistant Professor, Medicine; Dr.PragatiSinghal, MBBS MS (General Surgery), Fellowship in Surgical Oncology and Breast Oncoplasty (Tata Medical Center, Kolkata), Dr.SushmitaRoychowdhury, Director Pulmonology, Fortis HospitalAnandapur, Kolkata Pulmonology, Mr.Sajjan Bansal, Director, ShriMaa Group, Mr. Inderpal Singh Arora, Director, Life Vitals and Actress Paoli Dam at Lalit Great Eastern, Kolkata.

‘Life Vitals’ Copper Coated Virus Killer Face Musks are now available in the market in the pack of 5 musks which costs INR 299.