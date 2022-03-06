L&T achieved prestigious British Safety Council Award for AVIDIPTA II- a dream project of Bengal Peerless

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Mr.S.K. Basu Cluster Head, L&T and Mr. Ketan Sengupta CEO, Bengal Peerless with the Award

AVIDIPTA II, a dream project of Bengal Peerless Housing Development Company Ltd. situated on Eastern Metropolitan Bypass has recently completed the super structure achieving nearly 5 million safe man hours without any work related fatalities and reportable lost time injury throughout the project life cycle.

The project constructed by L&T has been excellent in health and safety performance during internal audit and thus has been nominated for bsc 5-star audit. Organizations from around the world that achieved the top grade (92%) in their Five Star Audit were invited to apply for the British Safety Council Award.Avidipta Phase II project secured 96.40% in BSC five-star audit and subsequently won the prestigious “Sword of Honour” award from the British Safety Council for the year 2021.

Since its inception in April 1994, Bengal Peerless has successfully built about 5000 numbers of dwelling units for people of all sections of the society. The Company is planning construction of further 3000 dwelling units over a period of next four years.

(L-R): Chandrachur Ghose, Author; Mr. Ketan Sengupta,CEO, Bengal Peerless Private Limited; S.K. Basu, Cluster Head L&T, Anuj Dhar, Author

Celebrating the achievement of the International Award at the Bengal Lounge, a special session was organized on the book, “Bose: The Untold Story of an Inconvenient Nationalist” by the renowned author Chandrachur Ghose and Anuj Dhar, which highlighted Bose’s intense political activities as a revolutionist. This interactive session by the authors enlightened many unknown facts of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose which was most engrossing and thrilling for the dignitaries and the guests present at the do.

Mr. Ketan Sengupta, CEO of Bengal Peerless Housing Development Company Ltd. and Mr. S.K. Basu, Cluster Head of L&T were present at the event and expressed their gratitude on receiving the prestigious award and highlighted the excellence provided by Bengal peerless throughout the year.



Addressing the Media Mr. Ketan Sengupta said, “It has been a great pleasure to receive such a prestigious award. This pandemic has jeopardized the existence of normal living. Thankfully, Avidipta phase II did not suffer any work-related fatalities, and achieved more than 4 million Safe Man Hours without any reportable lost time injury. Providing a healthy and safe atmosphere and keeping all COVID norms in mind for the common people has always been our first priority. We express our gratitude to Larsen & Toubro, our construction partner for receiving the prestigious award The Sword of Honour in our project”.