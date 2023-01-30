Magnolia assistant Johnny Abarrientos fined P10K for dirty finger at Converge import Jamaal Franklin

MANILA, Philippines—Magnolia assistant coach Johnny Abarrientos has been slapped with a P10,000 fine following an obscene gesture directed toward Converge import Jamaal Franklin during Sunday’s Governors’ Cup doubleheader at Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said that Abarrientos, one of the PBA’s greatest players, was remorseful for the incident which was caught on live television.

“He was saying sorry several times,” the league chief told the Inquirer over the phone.

The Hotshots, the last club to win the Governors’ Cup outside Barangay Ginebra in the last five years, lost to Converge, 111-109.

For his part, Franklin, a former NBA veteran who has helped Converge to two of its last three wins to start the tournament, was unbothered by the episode.

“I think they were a little mad on the three I took while I got to three fouls. But that had nothing to do with me. That’s with the ref,” he said on the heels of a 26-point and 13-rebound performance.

He even went as far as complimenting the enemy.

“Me and the coaches have no problems. I tip my hat off to them,” Franklin added of the Hotshots who pulled within 111-109 with 30 ticks left in the contest.

“They have a good team. They have a real, real coach, a great system and they play really well together.”

