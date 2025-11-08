The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Bengaluru, came alive with energy, colour, and curiosity as it hosted the third edition of its flagship event, Open House 3.0, at the Yelahanka campus. The day-long event reimagined the university space as a living, breathing roadmap to the future, where classrooms turned into labs of discovery and corridors echoed with creativity and collaboration.

Participants engage in hands-on experiences bringing learnings to life at MAHE BLRU Open House 3.0

This edition of Open House recorded a remarkable turnout, including both students & parents. It went beyond an institutional showcase; it was an invitation to experience the future of learning. From interactive workshops and live demonstrations to student performances and thought-provoking showcases, every corner of the campus told a story of innovation and community.

Reflecting on the success of the event, Dr. Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro Vice-Chancellor, MAHE Bengaluru, said, “The enthusiasm and engagement we witnessed today reaffirms MAHE’s commitment to deliver transformative education that prepares students for tomorrow’s challenges. Education today is not about transferring knowledge. It’s about transforming curiosity into capability. Open House 3.0 is where that transformation becomes visible. You can see it in how our students engage, how ideas come alive, and how learning extends beyond the classroom.”

The leadership address held in the afternoon drew wide attention as Prof. (Dr.) Madhu Veeraraghavan, along with the senior leadership team, shared insights on MAHE Bengaluru’s vision for future-ready education and its evolving placement ecosystem. Their discussion underscored how the university is aligning academic excellence with industry relevance, preparing students not just for their first jobs, but for meaningful, long-term careers in a rapidly changing world.

Campus Comes Alive with Curiosity and Creativity

The buzz began at T. A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI-BLR), where visitors stepped into spaces that blurred the lines between classroom and boardroom. Inside the Family Business League, students and parents worked shoulder-to-shoulder, tackling real-world business challenges in a charged atmosphere of collaboration and creativity. Just next door, the TAPMI Student Museum offered quieter reflection, an inspiring gallery of student projects and internship stories that captured the institute’s ethos of learning by doing. Together, these experiences illustrated TAPMI’s belief that leadership is not taught in theory but lived through action and engagement.

As visitors moved across the campus, creativity and critical thinking took centre stage. The Department of Liberal Arts, Humanities & Social Sciences (DLHSS) invited participants to explore learning through movement, art, and reflection, with workshops in Dance Movement Therapy, Visual Storytelling, and Mapping the World through Social Sciences. The School of Manipal Institute of Art, Design and Technology (SMI) added to this creative energy through Designing Workshops and Screen-Printing Studios that turned ideas into tangible expressions of imagination. The Manipal Law School (MLS) engaged audiences through a lively Moot Court and Pop Quiz on Legal Curiosities, blending academic rigour with interactive learning.

Innovation continued to thrive across other schools. The Department of Commerce (DOC) turned finance into play through Fin-Analytics: The Case Study Challenge and Dunk Your Investment, where data-driven decision-making became a game of insight and instinct. The Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT-BLR) offered a glimpse into tomorrow with its Autonomous Mobility showcase and interactive AR/VR labs, giving visitors firsthand experience of engineering innovation. At the Manipal Institute of Regenerative Medicine (MIRM), science came alive through model-making, puzzles, and interactive exhibits that invited participants to explore the marvels of biomedical discovery with childlike curiosity. Across every corner, MAHE Bengaluru’s Open House 3.0 transformed curiosity into experience, showing what a truly future-ready campus looks and feels like

Rooted in Legacy, Ready for Tomorrow

As the day drew to a close, Open House 3.0 left behind more than the excitement of discovery; it left a vision for what education can become. The event reaffirmed MAHE Bengaluru’s commitment to experiential and interdisciplinary learning that nurtures knowledge, creativity, and empathy in equal measure.

Building on the globally recognized legacy of MAHE Manipal, MAHE Bengaluru embodies the idea of a future-ready campus where academic excellence, innovation, and real-world engagement come together to prepare learners for the opportunities and challenges of a rapidly changing world. In doing so, it continues to strengthen MAHE’s position as a leader in shaping the next generation of thinkers and innovators.