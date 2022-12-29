Malixi fires 69, trails Zhang by five shots

Having recovered from a long travel, Rianne Malixi on Wednesday fired a three-under-par 69 to zoom into contention in the Citrus Golf Trail Ladies Invitational still being paced by Vanessa Zhang at Sun ‘N Lake golf club in Sebring, Florida.

After shooting a forgettable 78 to open things up on Tuesday, Malixi gunned down four birdies in the second round that went against a single bogey to trail Zhang by five with a 147 aggregate heading into the final 36 holes of the no-cut event.

“I’ve pretty much adjusted today,” Malixi said. “I hit more fairways and greens and converted some putts. I also left some putts out there, but so far, I have been stroking it well.”

The Canadian Zhang slowed down with a 73, but still remained two strokes ahead of American Ffion Tynan, who fired a 70.

Grace Lu, Sofia Essakali and Thanana Kotchasanmanee fired 72, 73 and 74, respectively, to be tied with Malixi, easily the best amateur back home.

Malixi, the International Container Terminal Services Inc.-backed shotmaker, nearly chipped in for eagle on the par-4 No. 5 before draining a seven-footer for her fourth birdie on No. 13. Her only dropped shot came on No. 3 where she missed a six-footer for par.

The winner of two American Junior Golf Association titles this year, Malixi will next play in the Orlando International Amateur on Jan. 4 to 6 at Orange Country National and will face some of the world’s leading players in the ranks in the Annika Invitational on Jan. 15 to 17 at Eagle Creek Golf Club, both in Florida.

