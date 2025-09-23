Manipal University Jaipur organized the 4th Convocation for its online degree students, celebrating yet another milestone in its journey of academic excellence and global impact. More than 4,000 learners graduated in this cohort, pushing the university’s online degree alumni community past the 10,000 mark since the launch of online degrees through Online Manipal.

Manipal University Jaipur Hosts 4th Convocation for Online Learners

The ceremony, held on September 20 at the Manipal University Jaipur campus, brought together learners from 27 countries and 23 states across India, reflecting the university’s strong national and international presence.

Having students from all age groups, the event was blended with inclusivity, diversity, and balanced participation. With the youngest learner being 19 years old and the oldest learner at 66 years, the event had a perfect balance of youthful energy and seasoned experience.

The ceremony began with a welcome address by Dr. Karunakar A. Kotegar, Pro-President of MUJ. This was followed by an overview of MUJ by Dr. N. N. Sharma, President – MUJ, who shared his vision for the university. He remarked, “In a short span of 14 years, CDOE, MUJ has crossed 100,000 students and you should be proud to be a part of this legacy. There are 1100 universities in India and MUJ has been awarded 58th rank by NIRF in 2025.“

The Chief Guest, Mr. Mukesh Jain, CTO – Capgemini, offered insights and encouragement to the graduating students. He stated, “In my 30 years of experience, I’ve learned that success rests on the 4 As: Ambition – always think big, Attitude – your mindset shapes your path, Audacity – dare to take on challenges, and Action – because nothing matters until you get it done.”

A special address was also delivered by Mr. Ambrish Sinha, CEO of UNext Learning, who commended the achievements of the learners. In his words, “Online learning is a lifelong goal for all of us. You need grit and determination to complete your program and you all are the testament for this incredible journey.”

The highlight of the day was the conferring of degrees to the graduates, marking a proud moment of celebration.

The 4th Convocation highlighted how technology-driven education bridges borders and empowers learners. As graduates begin new journeys, MUJ stays dedicated to fostering talent, innovation, and future-ready leaders.

