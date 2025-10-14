Maserati Expands into South India: VST Maserati’s Flagship Showroom Opens in Bengaluru, Unveils MCPura Supercar

Maserati has strengthened its presence in India with the opening of VST Maserati’s first flagship showroom in central Bengaluru, operated by the VST Group as Maserati’s official partner in South India. The grand opening, held on October 11, was marked by the regional debut of the brand’s newest super sports car, the MCPura, further underscoring Maserati’s commitment to the growing luxury performance car market in the region.

V.K. Surendra, Past Chairman, VST Group; Giandomenico Milano, Consul General of Italy; Maher Abdalla, GM, Maserati MEA, India & Turkey, and Arun Surendra, Chairman & MD, VST Group

The celebratory launch was attended by Mr Giandomenico Milano, Consul General of Italy in Bengaluru, alongside prominent clients, media, and automotive enthusiasts. The occasion signified Maserati’s expansion of its retail network in India, bringing the Trident’s heritage and innovation closer to customers in South India. Timed with the festive season, a key period for India’s luxury automotive market, the opening underscores Maserati’s confidence in the region’s strong demand for Italian design, performance, and craftsmanship.

Mr Arun Surendra, Chairman and Managing Director of VST Group, and key event chief guests, inaugurating the new VST Maserati showroom on St.Marks Road in Central Bengaluru

The new VST Maserati showroom has been conceived as a customer-first, premium retail destination, reflecting Maserati’s global brand identity while providing clients with a highly personalized experience. The space features a refined lounge and concierge-style delivery area, as well as interactive model walk-throughs and bespoke Fuoriserie personalization options. The facility offers direct access to Maserati’s celebrated line-up, including the Grecale SUV, the new-generation GranTurismo grand tourer, and now the MCPura, Maserati’s next-generation super sports car that represents the brand’s purest vision of design and performance.

Guests at the launch witnessed a dramatic unveiling of the MCPura, which set the tone for a celebration of Maserati’s Italian design heritage and engineering innovation. The MCPura, evolved from the acclaimed MC20, combines a lightweight carbon-fibre monocoque chassis with the now-iconic 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 Nettuno engine, the result of a true technological revolution covered by international patents and 100 per cent made at Maserati. Delivering 630 PS at 7500 rpm and 720 Nm of torque from 3000 rpm, the MCPura accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds. The secret of its performance lies in the innovative pre-chamber combustion system with twin spark plugs, a technology derived from Formula 1 and, thanks to Maserati as the patent holder, now available in an engine designed for the road.

This remarkable performance is matched by design details that reflect Maserati’s racing DNA, most notably the signature Butterfly doors that improve cabin access while revealing the carbon-fibre structure, and in the Cielo convertible version, a pioneering electro-chromic glass roof that can shift from opaque to transparent in a single second, transforming the cabin from an intimate space into an open-sky experience.

Hand-built at Maserati’s historic plant on Viale Ciro Menotti in Modena, alongside the Nettuno engine and the GT2 Stradale, the MCPura represents the highest expression of Maserati’s engineering innovation and artisanal Italian craftsmanship. Available immediately for built-to-order in both Coup and Cielo (convertible) versions, it combines race-derived technology with elegance and refinement, setting a new benchmark for luxury performance in India.

Speaking at the event, Arun Surendra, Chairman and Group Managing Director of VST Group, said, “The debut of the Maserati MCPura alongside the opening of our first Bengaluru showroom marks a milestone for VST Group as Maserati’s official partner in South India. With a legacy of over one hundred years, we have built trusted partnerships across industries and now bring that commitment to the luxury automotive market. Our vision is to deliver a Maserati ownership experience in this region that reflects Italian craftsmanship, global standards, and VST’s tradition of excellence.”

Philippe Claverol, Head of Maserati Overseas Region, commented, “We are delighted to inaugurate this new flagship showroom in Bengaluru, which reflects Maserati’s latest retail identity and our commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience in South India. Showcasing the MCPura here, alongside the opening of this landmark facility, underscores the importance of this market and brings the Trident’s performance legacy and design excellence closer to our clients in the region.”

Maserati’s arrival in Bengaluru represents a significant step in expanding the brand’s network and delivering a seamless ownership experience across India. The new VST Maserati showroom blends heritage, innovation, and personalization, reinforcing Maserati’s commitment to providing South India’s luxury car buyers with direct access to its design, performance, and service standards.

Price

MCPura Coupe: INR 4.12 crore* (ex-showroom India)

MCPura Cielo: INR 5.12 crore* (ex-showroom India)