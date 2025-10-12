October 12, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Max Estates Achieves Dual 5-Star Rating in GRESB 2025, Ranks No. 1 Globally

Max Estates Achieves Dual 5-Star Rating in GRESB 2025, Ranks No. 1 Globally

admin October 11, 2025
Chandigarh University Becomes 1st Indian Varsity to Bag Global PATA Best Sustainability Initiative Award

Chandigarh University Becomes 1st Indian Varsity to Bag Global PATA Best Sustainability Initiative Award

admin October 11, 2025
TaskUs Honored with Dual Recognition at the 2nd Edition of the 'Outlook Business Spotlight Nation Builders Excellence Awards 2025'

TaskUs Honored with Dual Recognition at the 2nd Edition of the ‘Outlook Business Spotlight Nation Builders Excellence Awards 2025’

admin October 11, 2025
BPCL and RBML Collaborate to Enhance India's Gas-Based Economy

BPCL and RBML Collaborate to Enhance India’s Gas-Based Economy

admin October 11, 2025