Melvin Jerusalem beats Japanese foe by TKO to nab WBO title

MANILA, Philippines — Melvin Jerusalem stopped Japanese foe Masataka Taniguchi in the second round to become the WBO world minimumweight champion on Friday at Edion Stadium in Osaka, Japan.
He brought back a world championship to the Philippines after several Filipino world champions got dethroned in 2022.
The 28-year-old Filipino boxer landed a solid straight to the face of the erstwhile champion in the 1:04 mark of the second round to win by technical knockout.
Taniguchi tried to get up but he fell again, prompting the referee to deem the Japanese boxer unfit to continue.
Jerusalem of San Man Promotions won his 10th straight match, improving his record to 20-2 with 12 knockouts.
Before Jerusalem’s title conquest, the country’s last boxing champion was Mark Magsayo before he yielded the WBC featherweight belt to Mexico’s Rey Vargas.
The last time Jerusalem, a Bukidnon native, experienced defeat was in 2017 when he lost to Wanheng Menayothin of Thailand for the WBC strawweight title by unanimous decision and Joey Canoy.
Tanaguchi failed in his second title defense with Jerusalem ending his 25-month reign and five-match win streak, sliding to a 16-4 record (11 KOs) in his home country.
RELATED STORIES
Read Next
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Video Luck By Chance Two Wheeler Narrowly Escapes From Colliding With Speeding Truck
[ad_1] A two-wheeler narrowly escaped, what could have been a fatal accident, from colliding with a speeding truck at an...
All Construction Activities Halted, Choppers On Standby; CM Dhami Inspects Affected Areas News
[ad_1] The Chief Minister is scheduled to visit the town today to inspect the landslide-affected areas. Big cracks have appeared...
Cisco Announces Fresh Layoffs, Nearly 700 Employees Lose Jobs In US News
[ad_1] Networking giant Cisco has laid off nearly 700 employees from in the US' Bay Area including 80 at its...
NEET PG Registrations To Begin Today From 3 PM At natboard.edu.in. Here Is How To Register News
[ad_1] NEET PG registration 2023 will commence at 3 pm today (January, 7) at the official website natboard.edu.in. Himachal Pradesh...
Elon Musk SpaceX Company Launches Satellite Named After Argentine World Cup Winning Goalkeeper Emi Martinez News
[ad_1] Emi Martinez won the World Cup's best goalkeeper award and his last-minute one-on-one save against France during the extra-time...
Pico, Wave and Calvin Harris partner up for VR concert
[ad_1] Pico, Wave and Calvin Harris partner up for VR concert | Stuff Enable referrer and click cookie to search...
Average Rating